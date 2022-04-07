One person in custody following hostage situation in Southeast Portland

Family told KGW the suspect was holding his elderly mother hostage with a semi-automatic rifle after a family dispute. No one was injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation inside a home in Southeast Portland on Monday. No one was injured.

Just after noon, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on someone in the area of Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, just south of Powell Boulevard.

Police said after arriving, officers learned information that indicated it was a hostage situation. Family told KGW the suspect was holding his elderly mother hostage with a semi-automatic rifle after a family dispute.

The Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and after several hours, they were able to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. His name was not immediately released.

Southeast Bush Street was closed from 104th to 110th Avenue and Southeast 105th was closed from Southeast Francis Street to Southeast Bush Street.