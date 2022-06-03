4 men arrested in Washington County child predator sting; police believe there may be more victims

Police posed as underage boys and girls on social medial platforms on June 2. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested four people in an undercover child predator sting, and detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Police officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of social media platforms on June 2, according to a news release from WCSO. The four suspects contacted undercover investigators, believing they were children, and arranged to meet them in person. The Lake Oswego Police Department assisted in the sting.

The following suspects were arrested for luring a minor and online sexual corruption:

Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn

Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha

Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha

Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington