x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 men arrested in Washington County child predator sting; police believe there may be more victims

Police posed as underage boys and girls on social medial platforms on June 2. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested four people in an undercover child predator sting, and detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Police officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of social media platforms on June 2, according to a news release from WCSO. The four suspects contacted undercover investigators, believing they were children, and arranged to meet them in person. The Lake Oswego Police Department assisted in the sting.

The following suspects were arrested for luring a minor and online sexual corruption:

  • Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn
  • Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha
  • Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha
  • Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Police arrested four suspects in a child predator sting on June 2. Pictured from left to right: Jeremy Clingman, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, Thomas Hoffmeister and Andrew Grabhorn.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of the four arrested suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at (503)846-2700.

RELATED: 18-year-old driver charged in crash that killed Southridge students, injured deputy

RELATED: Sherwood man arrested on sex abuse charges; police believe there are more victims

WATCH: KGW Headlines on Demand YouTube playlist

More Videos

In Other News

Vans belonging to group that feeds the homeless were stolen