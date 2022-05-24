Sherwood man arrested on sex abuse charges; police believe there are more victims

Brock McCullough, 18, was indicted on 15 charges by a Washington County grand jury and is being held on $1.29 million bail.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — An 18-year-old Sherwood man was arrested Friday for multiple sex abuse-related charges. Sherwood police said they believe there may be more victims and possible witnesses to the crimes.

Brock McCullough was indicted Friday by a Washington County grand jury on 15 charges, including felony charges of first-degree sodomy, four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, tampering with a witness and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of third-degree sex abuse, four counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and two counts of menacing.

McCullough is being held on bail of $1.29 million.

According to Sherwood police, detectives have been working on this case since October 2021. Multiple victims have been identified but police said they believe there are more victims and possible witnesses to the crimes.