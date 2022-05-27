Grand jury indicts 18-year-old driver in crash that killed teens, injured deputy

Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, 18, faces charges of manslaughter, assault, DUII and reckless driving.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Washington County grand jury has indicted the 18-year-old driver who was behind the wheel in the April crash that killed two Southridge High School students and injured three more teens and a Washington County deputy.

Xavier Denzel Rodriguez faces 12 total counts, including charges of manslaughter, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was booked into the Washington County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez spent significant time in the hospital after the crash on April 27.

According to court documents, Rodriguez was driving under the influence of alcohol that night when, police say, he drove through a red light at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard and slammed into a Washington County deputy's patrol car.

Five Southridge High School students were inside the vehicle. Two died at the scene: 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco-Aguilera. Two other students were hospitalized after the crash.

WCSO deputy Michael Trotter was seriously injured in the crash and faces a long road to recovery. Trotter has been with the Washington County Sheriff's Office since 2013 and has been a full-time patrol deputy since 2015. Trotter's wife said his pelvis was shattered and he may not regain full function of his legs.