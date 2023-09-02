2 stabbed on MAX train in Southeast Portland

One of the victims was transported to a hospital by ambulance, and the other was treated at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were stabbed on a MAX train in Southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The stabbing happened at a MAX train while passing through Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood near 9500 Southeast Flavel Street and Interstate 205.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Portland Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Kevin Allen said. One of the victims was transported to a hospital by ambulance, and the other was treated at the scene.

During the investigation TriMet said the Green Line was disrupted due to a "security issue." As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday the MAX Green Line resume its regular service.

Police have not released what led up to the stabbings or whether they were looking for any suspects.