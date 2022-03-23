Person stabbed on MAX train, suspect detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was stabbed on a MAX train in East Portland on Wednesday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.



At 12:35 p.m., deputies, with the assistance of Portland Police Bureau officers, responded to the report of a stabbing on a MAX train in East Portland.



The victim had exited the train at 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street, but the suspect remained on the train until the 162nd Avenue and East Burnside stop. Portland police caught up with the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Jontel Hadley, and took him into custody. He has been charged with assault.