2 Clackamas County deputies shot and hospitalized; 2 suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody and there's no danger to the public, but people should avoid the area, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two deputies were shot Friday morning in Southgate, a community about four miles north of Clackamas, and taken to the hospital, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. CCSO did not report the medical condition of the two deputies.

The sheriff's office said two suspects are in custody and there's no danger to the public, though they did ask people to avoid the area. KGW's Mike Benner reported from the scene that several blocks of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard are blocked off while law enforcement investigates.

The names of the deputies and the two suspects were not reported. CCSO did not report what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Bell Avenue in the Southgate neighborhood. The Springwater Corridor Trail cross through that area. A man who lives nearby told KGW that he heard 10 to 12 gunshots as he was outside doing some early morning gardening.

The sheriff's office first tweeted about the shooting at 8:37 a.m. but did not specify what time the shooting happened.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

