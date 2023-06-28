13-year-old hospitalized after being struck with tire iron in Southeast Portland

The teen was hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident happened in the area of Southeast Foster Road near Southeast 122nd Avenue .

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck with a tire iron in Southeast Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a call for assistance in a neighborhood near the area of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 122nd Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were at a local hospital with the teen, who had been injured and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after the incident. The sheriff's office requested that Portland police to respond to the crime scene near Southeast Foster and 122nd, according to PPB.

CCSO advised Portland police that their initial investigation found that the teen had been seriously injured when someone threw a tire iron into the moving car where the teen was sitting.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were potentially life-threatening.

Portland police spoke to witnesses at the scene who were able to confirm those details. Detectives from PPB's Major Crimes Unit responded to both the crime scene and the hospital and are still investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and "suspect information is not being released at this time," Portland police said.

"Additional information cannot be shared publicly at this time as doing so may compromise the investigation," the agency added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email Detective Brett Hawkinson at brett.hawkinson@police.porlandoregon.gov, or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-166081.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here