Tigard police seek public's help identifying riot suspect

Police said the man broke several windows with a crowbar at the city hall and police station complex.
Credit: Tigard police
Tigard police released these images of the suspect.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police are asking for tips from the public as they work to identify a man seen breaking windows with a crowbar at the police station and city hall complex during a riot on Jan. 7.

Police released images and surveillance video of the suspect. The man was wearing glasses and has curly hair.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information related to other criminal acts during the riot is asked to contact Tigard police. Tipsters and remain anonymous.

Police declared a riot the night of Jan. 7 following a demonstration protesting the fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Jacob Ryan Macduff on Jan. 6.

