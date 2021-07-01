Tigard police: Officers involved in deadly shooting, no officers injured

Tigard police shot and killed a man near SW Hall Boulevard and SE Bonita Road. Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that officers were involved in a deadly shooting that left one man dead. No officers were injured.

According to the tweet thread, at around 7 p.m., the agency said that it could confirm there was police activity in the area of SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road but said there was no threat to the public.

There is police activity at SW Hall Blvd & SW Bonita Road. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll update with more information as soon as we’re able. pic.twitter.com/MZEyactImq — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) January 7, 2021

Another update from Tigard police said that roads were closed, then a short time later was reopened but a heavy police presence remained including members from the District Attorney's Office.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tigard police confirmed officers were involved in a deadly shooting. No officers were hurt but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear why police were in the area at this time.

UPDATE: We can confirm our officers were involved in a deadly shooting this evening near SW Hall Blvd & SW Bonita Rd. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating. — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) January 7, 2021

At this time it is unclear how many officers were on scene or discharged their weapons. However, Tigard police said that the Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.