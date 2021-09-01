'I understand people want answers'; In wake of fatal police shooting & protests, Tigard police chief urges patience

Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Jacob Macduff is being investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Team, which is separate from Tigard Police.

Two days after a Tigard police officer shot and killed a 26-year-old man in the parking lot of his apartment complex, and hours after dozens of people marched through the city’s downtown core smashing windows and spraying graffiti, the department’s Chief urged residents to let the independent investigation into that shooting play out.

“I understand people want answers,” said Chief Kathy McAlpine at a news conference, Friday. “And it's frustrating for me as a leader of an organization to not be able to give those answers in a timely manner. But there is a process. There is transparency, but when I say transparency, it's not rushing to give information I don't even have.”

Investigators have not yet named the officer who killed Macduff. All of that, McAlpine said, is standard protocol.

“That [investigation] takes time,” she said. “That takes interviews, evidence, and that process is going on.”

Police were called to Macduff's apartment complex, Southwest Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday on a domestic disturbance.



The Oregonian reported dispatch audio indicates police were warned callers had concerns about Macduff's mental health.



In a news release, police said Macduff had a knife and resisted arrest. During a struggle, the release said, officer shot him. Police aren't releasing more details right now.



A search of Macduff's background shows no criminal record. Friday, neighbors said police had been called to his apartment five times in the two days leading up to the shooting, all for mental health concerns. Police wouldn't confirm that detail.

Thursday night protests erupted in Tigard. Dozens marched through the city smashing windows at police headquarters and businesses downtown. Friday, a spokesperson for Tigard police said ten to twenty businesses sustained damage.

Chief McAlpine noted police expect more protests Friday night. She added, after Thursday night’s unrest, other departments are offering help and advice.

“The crimes that took place in Tigard last night will not be tolerated,” McAlpine said.

Tigard residents who came to see a memorial near Macduff's home are blown away by this.