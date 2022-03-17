Mom breaks down door to rescue 7-year-old boy kidnapped in Tigard

Police said James Harman grabbed the boy while he was playing outside his apartment complex on March 16.

TIGARD, Ore. — Police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a 7-year-old boy in Tigard Wednesday evening.

On March 16 at 7:30 p.m., the boy was playing outside his apartment complex, The Fields on Southwest Hunziker Road Street, while his mom watched him from inside the apartment. Tigard police said 56-year-old James Harman grabbed the boy and locked him inside his own apartment. The boy's mom and neighbors kicked down the locked door. Police said the man ran out the back door with the boy, but "the child was ultimately let go."

Based on evidence, investigators believe Harman intended to hurt the boy.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, but Tigard police said additional charges may be pending. He was taken to the Washington County Jail where he will remain in custody pending arraignment.



Harman is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

"We recognize the tremendous impact an investigation like this can have on the community’s feeling of safety," said Tigard police in a news release. "We are thankful that serious crimes against children are extremely rare in Tigard. We are also grateful for the quick-actions and watchful eyes of the mother and neighbors involved in this situation."

