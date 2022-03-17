Suspect in custody after stealing vehicle with child inside from Northeast Portland hospital

The city's dispatch system reported the child safe and the suspect in custody after stealing a vehicle from Providence Hospital Thursday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle with a child inside from Providence Medical Center in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, according to the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC).

BOEC is the city's emergency communications dispatch system.

The suspect was driving a gold Ford Windstar stolen from the hospital on Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 47th Avenue, according to a dispatch log at 8:19 a.m. The city's dispatch system reported the suspect was in custody and the child was safe at 8:37 a.m. Police said the stolen vehicle was found near the intersection of Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Mitchell Street.

Authorities have not released any other details. KGW has reached out to Portland police and Providence Medical Center for more information.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is available.

