Community members chase, detain suspect who stole car with child inside

The boy's father drove after the suspect and forced him to crash the stolen car, then other community members chased him down as he ran away. The child wasn't hurt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members chased and detained a man who stole a car with a young child inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau, until officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, a woman called police and said her car had been stolen from the 4000 block of Northeast 16th Avenue, in the Sabin neighborhood. She told dispatchers someone had jumped in her running car and driven away with her 3-year-old son in the back seat, according to PPB.

The boy's father, who was also there, got in his car and followed the suspect to Northeast 21st Avenue and Multnomah Street, in Sullivan's Gulch just north of Interstate 84. The father crashed his car into the stolen vehicle and the suspect got out and ran away, police said.

After he got his son out of the car and found he was not hurt, the father told other people passing by what had happened, and they chased down the suspect as he fled on foot. Another man pinned the suspect against a fence with a vehicle a few blocks away at Northeast 19th and Pacific, on the south side of I-84.

Other community members restrained the suspect until police arrived and arrested him, according to officers.

Police have not identified the suspect. PPB said he was injured in the struggle and taken to the hospital, where he is in police custody while being treated, and will be identified when he has been formally charged.