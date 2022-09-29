Vancouver police investigate a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is trying to identify the person caught on surveillance camera who shot through a McDonald's drive-thru window early Thursday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, a white colored vehicle with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald's drive-thru window on Northeast Andresen Road, near Northeast 72nd Road.
Police said a McDonald's employee told the driver that the fast-food restaurant was closed for the day.
The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot through the drive-thru window. Fortunately no one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene.
A McDonald's surveillance camera showed the suspect in the white vehicle pulling up to the drive-thru window and aiming a gun at it.
Another photo taken from inside the restaurant after the incident shows the bullet hole in the drive-thru window.
Vancouver police is asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (360) 487-7440.
