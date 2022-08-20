Driver arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver

A man in a stolen vehicle that was involved in two shootings in Portland was reportedly pointing a gun at other drivers on Interstate 5 near Vancouver.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to a report that the driver of a Toyota Camry was pointing a gun at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver. They attempted to pull the driver over, but the suspect kept driving.

Troopers did not attempt to pursue the suspect, but noticed that the license plate of the car matched that of a stolen vehicle that had been linked to two shootings in Portland on Monday, WSP said.

A WSP aircraft was able to follow the driver as it continued northbound on I-5.

The aircraft followed the driver all the way north to Auburn, between Tacoma and Seattle, where the driver then pulled into a drive-through Heritage Bank ATM. Troopers were then able to block the suspect in, WSP said.

The suspect did not resist arrest and was taken into custody.

WSP said that a search warrant for the car was being ordered to search and retrieve a gun that was seen "in plain view" on the floorboard of the car.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for fleeing police and possession of stolen property and other charges being investigated, according to WSP.