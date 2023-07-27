Police ID suspect in shooting of Washington County deputy

The suspect was Kristafer James Graves, 34, of Tualatin. The deputy has not been named and remains in critical condition.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Beaverton police released more information Thursday afternoon about Wednesday's shooting of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy in Tualatin, including the identification of the suspect.

The suspect, 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves, of Tualatin, fired at deputies, hitting one of them multiple times, when they came to the Forest Rim Apartments to serve a court-ordered eviction notice. At least one deputy returned fire, the Beaverton Police Department (BPD) said.

Police also corrected initial information provided Wednesday, in which it was reported by the Washington County Sheriff's Office that there was a fight between the deputies and Graves before Graves shot at deputies. Beaverton police said that information was not correct. "Graves shot at deputies from inside his apartment before deputies could reach him," police said.

The deputy who was shot was taken to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, where they underwent surgery Wednesday. Beaverton police said the deputy remains in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Graves barricaded himself in his apartment after shooting the deputy and after several hours, members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team found him dead inside the bathroom. Graves had been shot at least once. Beaverton police said it's unclear if he was shot by law enforcement or if he shot himself.