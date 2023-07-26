Portland armed robbery suspect accused of taking woman hostage taken to hospital for gunshot wound

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue. The suspect allegedly took a woman hostage, but later dropped her off in Gresham.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed robbery suspect who allegedly took a woman hostage was taken to the hospital following a police search and chase in the Argay Terrance neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue, between Klickitat Street and Fremont Street in Portland, around 12:35 a.m. Police told KGW the suspect took a woman inside the bar hostage, making her take him to her vehicle.

"I think this was a guy who went in to go rob the bar, was desperate, needed a ride, saw a female that he thought he could control and did. I mean, he was armed. Took her hostage and took her car to get away," said Derek Carmon with PPB.

The woman called dispatch to report the incident around 2:34 a.m. She told dispatch that the suspect dropped her off in Gresham and took her vehicle, police said. Gresham police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies responded to help search for the vehicle.

"Where they were at for two hours, before she called in, I don’t have that information," Carmon said.

A Multnomah County deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description near Northeast Blue Lake Road and Northeast Marine Drive in Fairview. The deputy saw the vehicle travel back westbound on Marine Drive.

A Portland police K9 sergeant near Northeast 158th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in Portland saw the vehicle and chased it. The suspect drove to Northeast 141st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, got out of the vehicle and then ran away, police said.

The sergeant arrived to the area and the suspect "fired his weapon as he continued to run," police said. The sergeant took cover in his patrol vehicle and was not injured. He was able to report the direction the suspect was heading to other officers.

As officers were setting up a perimeter, "another set of shots could be heard," police said, though they didn't specify if the suspect fired those shots. Portland police called in SERT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, the Air Support Unit and drone pilots to help in the search for the suspect.

The Air Support Unit found a "heat source," possibly a person lying down in a parking lot where the suspect was last seen. SERT officers in an armored vehicle moved in closer and confirmed it was the suspect. Police said the suspect appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound that's life-threatening.

Carmon said the suspect was taken into custody around 5:23 a.m. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

Police have not said what charges the suspect may be facing.

The woman who was allegedly taken hostage was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

"Physically, she's OK, as far as I'm aware of, but that had to have been traumatic for her, I would imagine," Carmon said.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.