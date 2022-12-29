Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier

Kevin Irvine, 31, was arrested for allegedly shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve. The mail carrier was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street. A USPS mail carrier, who was in uniform, was shot in the upper leg by what appeared to be a small caliber firearm, police said.

The mail carrier, who was not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The mail carrier has since been released and is recovering at home.

Four days after the shooting, police officers with the Lake Oswego Police Department located a vehicle of interest in the case, which was described as a white Ford Econoline passenger vehicle. Lake Oswego police officers contacted the driver, 31-year-old Kevin Eugene Irvine, and Mlwaukie police arrested him.

Irvine was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Milwaukie police reported that the shooting appeared to be random and that the suspect and victim do not know each other.