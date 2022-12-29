Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022.
Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve.
On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street. A USPS mail carrier, who was in uniform, was shot in the upper leg by what appeared to be a small caliber firearm, police said.
The mail carrier, who was not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The mail carrier has since been released and is recovering at home.
Four days after the shooting, police officers with the Lake Oswego Police Department located a vehicle of interest in the case, which was described as a white Ford Econoline passenger vehicle. Lake Oswego police officers contacted the driver, 31-year-old Kevin Eugene Irvine, and Mlwaukie police arrested him.
Irvine was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Milwaukie police reported that the shooting appeared to be random and that the suspect and victim do not know each other.
Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service are assisting the Milwaukie Police Department in the investigation.