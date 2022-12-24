USPS mail carrier shot in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in broad daylight in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon, according to Milwaukie Police Department.
On Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. Upon arrival they found a Postal Service mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a small caliber firearm, police said.
The mail carrier was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting appears random, according to police. The victim and the suspect don't know each other.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray hooded sweater. The suspects age is unknown and was seen driving a white Chevy or Ford model cargo van, police said.
MPD along with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office searched the area for the suspect at around 12:43 p.m., but were unable to locate them.
Investigators with the Postal Service are working with MPD on the incident.
MPD are asking witnesses or those with information on this shooting to contact them at 503-786-7500 and reference case number 22-9355.