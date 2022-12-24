USPS mail carrier shot in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon

The mail carrier was shot in the upper leg and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in broad daylight in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon, according to Milwaukie Police Department.

On Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. Upon arrival they found a Postal Service mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a small caliber firearm, police said.

The mail carrier was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears random, according to police. The victim and the suspect don't know each other.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray hooded sweater. The suspects age is unknown and was seen driving a white Chevy or Ford model cargo van, police said.

MPD along with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office searched the area for the suspect at around 12:43 p.m., but were unable to locate them.

Investigators with the Postal Service are working with MPD on the incident.