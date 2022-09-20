Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt

A brief statement from the agency did not disclose how the 29-year-old man came to be hurt, only that he tried to flee from officers.

SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police.

Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.

According to a statement later put out by the agency, a Salem patrol officer spotted a 29-year-old man wanted for multiple felony crimes and warrants around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Nebraska and 16th.

The suspect tried to flee, Salem police said, but "was injured during the subsequent attempt to arrest him." SPD did not disclose how he was hurt.

Officers provided first aid at the scene before paramedics arrived, police said. The man was taken to Salem Health for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

SPD did clarify that the incident did not involve any gunfire,

The agency said that Nebraska Street Northeast would remain closed in the area until the investigation was complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

