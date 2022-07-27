Deputies in hours-long standoff with armed man on roof of Southwest Portland apartment building

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that they approached the man after finding out he was wanted in connection with a Salem domestic violence incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For hours on Wednesday evening, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office surrounded a Southwest Portland apartment building where an armed man had climbed onto the roof. That standoff was still going on as of 10:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Danny DiPietro with the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Southwest Barnes Road in the Sylvan Heights area around 4:30 p.m. They were there in search of a man with multiple felony warrants, including a "felony with a caution" due to the suspect's history, DiPietro said.

Salem police had been looking to arrest the same man for domestic violence and robbery charges, DiPietro said. The initial call came from the suspect's parole officer, who notified Salem police that the suspect was trying to contact the victim in that domestic violence incident at the Sylvan Heights building.

When deputies arrived, the man eluded them and got onto the building's roof. DiPietro said that WCSO was aware the man might be armed, so they surrounded the building and asked people in the complex to shelter in place if they were not otherwise evacuated by officers.

Deputies are asking all community members near the 7500 block of SW Barnes Road to shelter in place. Police activity with an armed subject in the area. Sheriff's Office Tactical Negotiation Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit are on scene. #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/5zO9vTT5Rk — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) July 28, 2022

Between 7 and 7:30 p.m., DiPietro said, the suspect drew a gun and put it to his head but did not fire. The standoff continued like this for several more hours, though crisis negotiators were on the scene trying to establish a dialogue.

"He is not taking cell phones from us," DiPietro said. "We are trying to throw cell phones up on the roof so we can communicate. We want to be able to talk with this individual, our goal is to get him down safely and without an incident."

DiPietro said that the man seemed to be under the influence of a narcotic of some kind and was "acting irrationally."