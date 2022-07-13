Juvenile suspect killed, officer injured in east Salem shootout

Salem police said that the suspect was wanted in connection with two shootings this year.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said Wednesday night that a juvenile suspect was killed and an officer injured in an exchange of gunfire in a neighborhood on the east side of the city.

According to the Salem Police Department (SPD), detectives and a tactical team headed to the area in search of the young suspect. The agency said he was wanted in connection with a March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall and a June 13 shooting in a parking lot next to Columbia Bank downtown.

Police said that officers closed on the suspect as he was in a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Oak Park Drive Northeast, a neighborhood on the east outskirts of the city. The suspect pulled a gun, SPD said, beginning an exchange of gunfire between him and the officers.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene. One of the officers was hit and taken to Salem Health for treatment. SPD said that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

All of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. SPD identified them as Officer Brian Frazzini, with 19 years of service; Officer Erick Hernandez, with 14 years; Officer Ryan Morris, with 20 years; and Officer Adam Waite, with 14 years.

Oregon State Police has taken the lead in investigating the shooting under Marion County's use of deadly force plan, while the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department and Marion County District Attorney’s office responded to aid in the investigation.