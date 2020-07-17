Salem officer shot; police searching for suspect

Police expect the wounded officer to survive.

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem police officer was shot and wounded early Friday morning and police are searching for the suspect.

The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics took him to a hospital.

The shooting happened near Mission Street and 17th Street.

Police closed all westbound lanes of Mission Street between 22nd Street and 17th Street. The closure will be in place for the next several hours, police said.

Officers also closed northbound 13th Street SE at Hines Street.

Salem police say there is no threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.