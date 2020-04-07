Officer injured, man killed in Clackamas County officer-involved shooting

The sheriff's office responded to the report of a man in a mental health crisis. The man shot and injured a deputy before being shot and killed by deputies.

A police-involved shooting is being investigated in Clackamas County. One deputy was injured and a man was killed.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:45 p.m. deputies arrived at the home of a man in a mental health crisis at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort.

The man shot and injured a deputy before deputies returned fire and killed the man.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know is in a mental health crisis please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Mental health resources for Oregon and Southwest Washington: