Officer injured, man killed in Clackamas County officer-involved shooting

A police-involved shooting is being investigated in Clackamas County. One deputy was injured and a man was killed.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:45 p.m. deputies arrived at the home of a man in a mental health crisis at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort.
The man shot and injured a deputy before deputies returned fire and killed the man.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
If you or anyone you know is in a mental health crisis please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Mental health resources for Oregon and Southwest Washington:
- Oregon Health Authority addiction and Mental Health Services
- Oregon 211: Free 24-7 referral and information help line
- Apply for Medicaid
- NAMI Oregon: NAMI Oregon offers free online support groups and classes for individuals, parents/caregivers, and families affected by mental health disorders through its 15 chapters across Oregon and offers a resource and navigation Help line weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm. 503-230-8009, 800-343-6264
- NAMI Southwest Washington: (Clark County and neighboring counties) offers online support groups, classes and navigation services for individuals and families affected by behavioral health disorders. 360-695-2823
- COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Hub: More on individual wellness and links to other service organizations
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255: 24/7 crisis intervention for individuals at risk of self-harm and/or families and friends with a loved one who they believe is at risk
- Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746: Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233 and TTY 800-787-3224
- Washington State 24-hour Crisis Line, 866-427-4747
- Oregon David Romprey Warm Line, 800-698-2392: Peer support help for individuals living with mental health disorders
- Reach Out Oregon Warm Line, 833-732-2467: Support for parents/caregivers raising children with behavioral health challenges. Weekdays (except holidays) from 12-7 p.m.
- Other Oregon-based warm lines for seniors, teens, and others
- Washington State Warm Line, 877-500-WARM: A peer support help line for people living with emotional and mental health challenges.
- CVAB Warm Line (Clark County), 360-903-2853, 4 p.m. until midnight: Peer support help for individuals living with mental health disorders
- A 10-minute guided imagery for reducing stress/anxiety in the moment
- A resource for creating a gratitude journal
- A podcast by Brene’ Brown on over/under functioning during anxious times
- Centers for Disease Control
- Aspire App for your phone, Download the app (Apple or Google Play)
This story will be updated.