Two men dead in separate Portland shootings Friday and Saturday; one suspect arrested

The fatal shootings each occurred in the early morning about 24 hours apart, a time period that also saw two fatal stabbings in Old Town.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast.

The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate fatal stabbings in Portland's Old Town neighborhood during the stretch of time in between, for a total of four homicides.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon expressing condolences to the families of the victims and thanking police for their work in arresting three suspects so far — one for each of the stabbings and one for one of the shootings.

In the last 24-hours, four people have tragically been killed in our city. I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones left in the wake of that violence. I am very grateful to the @PortlandPolice and our partners for their immediate work to arrest suspects... — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 1, 2022

The first shooting happened early Friday. East Precinct officers were notified at 2:14 a.m. of shots heard on Southeast 148th Avenue between East Burnside and Southeast Stark Streets, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Police were subsequently notified that a shooting victim had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Officers determined that the shooting victim was connected to the report of shots fired and located the crime scene, police said.

The victim later died at the hospital, police said in an updated news release. His identity will be released after the medical examiner has verified it and his family has been notified, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested Stephan Matthew Toelle, 31, in Happy Valley Friday evening in connection with the shooting. He was booked in Multnomah County jail on charges of second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The second shooting took place early Saturday. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 1:22 a.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue, according to a separate PPB news release.

They found a shooting victim near the scene, and paramedics concluded he was dead. The suspect or suspects had already left and no immediate arrests were made. The victim's identity will be released after the medical examiner has verified it and his family has been notified, police said.