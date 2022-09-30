Hit-and-run crashes in Portland, Salem result in two deaths

Officers are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes within a span of a few days. One in Salem and one in Northeast Portland resulting in two deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue around 11:48 PM. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian who was identified as an adult male. He was dead upon arrival. His identity will later be confirmed once released to the public.

The driver involved fled the scene. Officers were unable to locate the driver. No information in regards to the vehicle or suspect is being release at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. This is the 45th traffic fatality this year alone in Portland.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver who fled the scene. They ask that you contact them if you saw anything or have security footage that might help investigators. Please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention traffic investigations unit, and reference case number 22-262805, or call 503- 823-2103.

A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Salem, according to Salem Police.

Officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast just after 5:00 a.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later identified as 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer, Salem.

Rizzo had critical injuries and she was transported to Salem Health, where she died on Thursday.

The driver involved also fled the scene. The suspect most likely fled eastbound on Sunnyview Road from Lancaster Drive Northeast. Officers collected pieces of a headlight assembly which points to the involved vehicle being a 1988 to 2000 full size Chevrolet/GMC pick-up or sports utility vehicle. Officers are still working to identify and locate the suspected driver.

This is also an ongoing investigation. Officers are asking the public’s help in locating the driver who fled from this fatal traffic accident. They ask that you contact them if you saw anything, locate a similar vehicle or have security footage that might help investigators. Please call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503- 588-6171.