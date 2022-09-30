Man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town neighborhood Friday morning

Officers located a potential suspect nearby and detained him, pending further investigation. They are not looking for any other suspects.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed after a stabbing Friday morning in Portland's Old Town neighborhood, Portland police said.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue around 11:28 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man injured on the sidewalk. Paramedics determined that he was dead.

An initial investigation led officers to locate a potential suspect nearby. Police detained him, pending further investigation. Police have not identified him and they are not currently searching for other suspects.

The Portland Police Bureau has not yet released the name of the man who died in the stabbing.

“Any time we have violence on our streets, it’s concerning for sure," said Sergeant Kevin Allen with Portland police. "We’re glad that we have someone in custody, so the situation appears to be stabilized at this point.”

During the investigation, police closed Northwest 3rd Avenue between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street. The right lane of westbound Burnside Street was also closed at Northwest 3rd Avenue.

The city of Portland has grappled with an ongoing increase in violence over the past few years amid a shortage of police officers. Between August 2021-August 2022, 93 homicide offenses were reported in Old Town alone, according to a police dashboard that tracks neighborhood crime statistics.

Last week, PPB announced it would reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to curb gun violence in the area. Police also have the authority to close streets to cars on Friday and Saturday nights in a 12-square-block area inside of West Burnside and Northwest Everett Streets and Northwest 1st and 5th Avenues.

The unit is a revival of a previous entertainment district team that was discontinued early in the pandemic due to the closure of businesses.

Sergeant Allen said the unit was not on duty at the time of the stabbing on Friday because they work weekend nights.

Anyone who may have witnessed Friday's incident in Old Town is asked to contact Portland police detectives.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone who may have witnesses the incident or may have information is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0762, or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.