More than a dozen people arrested after street racing in North Portland

Police used a new city ordinance to crack down on street racers. Officers made over a dozen arrests, towed eight cars and recovered two guns Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are cracking down on street racing in the city, which has become more apparent in recent months. Officers arrested more than a dozen people Sunday night in North Portland, gave out citations, towed at least eight cars and recovered two guns.

Police said they were able to operate this "speed racing mission" with the help of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, under a new city ordinance passed last month.

The ordinance fines street racers $500, they could get their cars towed and spend up to 30 days in jail.

Portland police released a public service announcement Saturday evening that made it clear they're ready to start enforcing the law and they will have help.

“We have joined with our law enforcement partners to combat and stop this illegal activity," Chief Chuck Lovell said in the video. "Those who have participated in street racing must stop. It dangerous and costly to our community. The time to respect each other is now."

According to Portland police, at least five people have died as a result of street racing since June 2020.

The state of Washington, along with Portland's neighboring cities, have laws outlawing street racing, but prior to the ordinance passing last month, Portland did not.