Portland police say crackdown on car thieves has reduced the number of stolen cars

During operations aimed at catching car thieves, the Portland Police Bureau said over half of cars they stopped were stolen.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau believes that efforts to crack down on car theft in the city are having an impact on the number of cars reported stolen each month, according to a statement released by the agency Friday morning.

Data from the agency shows that the number of stolen vehicle reports have declined measurably since last year. In March 2022, PPB received 1,040 reports of stolen vehicles. That number was down to 747 in March of this year, a decrease of over 28%.

That's been the trend throughout this year, with each month since June showing not only a decrease from the year prior but a steadily growing gap — a decrease of 26.7% in June from the year prior, a 29.7% decrease in July and a 35.3% decrease in August.

"While conclusions about crime rates can only be drawn after a long-term trend, the trajectory is encouraging," PPB said. "We know that car thefts are extremely impactful for victims, especially those who rely on their vehicles for their livelihoods. Reducing theft rates mean fewer victims. And we believe since stolen vehicles are often used by suspects in other crimes including robberies and shootings, interdicting those driving stolen cars can prevent other crimes."

Portland police also indicated that methods to catch car thieves have gotten better using "data-driven policing strategies." When running car theft missions, police are now finding a stolen vehicle in over half of traffic stops.

During a recent mission in east Portland on Sept. 30, officers found 13 stolen vehicles during a total of 21 stops — resulting in 11 arrests, the recovery of two stolen guns and 14 vehicles towed. Two drivers tried to get away during the stops, PPB said.

A single stop at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard resulted in three of those arrests and the recovery of those two stolen guns, the stolen vehicle, and a "significant amount" of what was believed to be methamphetamine. All three people were convicted felons, PPB said.

"Crowdsourced Facebook group 'PDX Stolen Cars' assisted the operation and provided good information for an occupied stolen vehicle and multiple unoccupied stolen vehicles," police acknowledged, adding that PPB's surveillance plane, K9 unit and the Multnomah County District Attorney's office were involved as well.

Part of that particular mission led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel McNett of Vancouver in a stolen Tesla, PPB said, followed by the capture of 32-year-old Todd Mouton, also of Vancouver, in a stolen Dodge Challenger. Through those arrests, police recovered five more stolen Teslas.

Portland police said that McNett and Mouton are suspects in a Tesla theft ring that spans the Portland metro area, believed responsible for 10 thefts of the boutique electric vehicles.

"The Tesla vehicles were taken from Tesla service centers and vehicle GPS antennas were disabled to prevent tracking," PPB said.

A Multnomah County deputy district attorney is now working with Tesla to prosecute the cases, PPB said, and charges are still pending in the cases.