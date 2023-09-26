Portland chef's car, stolen at gunpoint, recovered by police during vehicle theft sting

Portland police focused efforts around the PDX airport on Saturday, recovering 11 stolen vehicles in all. One belonged to Morchella chef Cameron Dunlap, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a weekend mission in Portland aimed at recovering stolen cars, police recovered the vehicle of a local chef who was carjacked earlier this month while foraging for figs in Southeast Portland.

According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the East Precinct were conducting a "Stolen Vehicle Operation" around the Portland International Airport on Saturday, teaming up with members of the Port of Portland Police, Gresham Police, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and county parole and probation officers.

For every two vehicles they stopped, PPB said, they recovered one stolen vehicle. In all there were 20 traffic stops and 11 stolen vehicles recovered.

Officers arrested eight people, including one person wanted on weapons charges by the U.S. Marshals, PPB said. They towed nine vehicles.

According to the agency, one of the vehicles recovered Saturday belonged to Cameron Dunlap, chef at Morchella in Northeast Portland, who was carjacked Sept. 14 while out gathering figs. Officers arrested two juveniles who were connected to the stolen vehicle.

Dunlap told KGW last week that five people pulled up in a car after he'd stopped to gather figs for his restaurant at some trees that night near Southeast 135th and Division. He believed that they were teenagers based on their voices, he said. One of them pulled a gun, and two of them got into his car before they all drove away.

