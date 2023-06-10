2 police officers, 2 suspects injured in crash in Southeast Portland

Police closed the intersection of Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland police officers and two suspects were injured in a crash early Friday morning in Southeast Portland.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. A suspect's vehicle drove away during a traffic stop and hit a patrol SUV, according to Portland police. The suspect's vehicle is believed to have been involved in a burglary, Portland police spokesperson Kevin Allen told KGW. He didn't provide any other details about the reported burglary.

One of the suspects has life-threatening injuries and the other has serious injuries, Allen told KGW.

The two police officers were treated and released from the hospital, according to Portland police.

The intersection of Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard is closed.

Traffic #ALERT Officer involved crash at SE 111th Ave and SE Holgate Blvd, intersection closed. A suspect’s vehicle fled from a traffic stop and collided with a patrol SUV. Two officers were treated and released from the hospital. Two suspects are seriously injured. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/lu5xrjwehB — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 6, 2023

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

