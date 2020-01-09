x
Crime

Reward offered to help find suspect in Northeast Portland shooting that killed 16-year-old boy

The shooting occurred in the area of Gateway Discovery Park. Three people were also injured but survived.
Credit: Family via Portland police
Jaelin James Scott

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help with finding the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Portland last week. Three other people were also injured in the shooting but survived.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, in the area of Gateway Discovery Park, at Northeast 105th Avenue and Halsey Street. Arriving officers said they found four “young adults” who had been shot. One of them was Jaelin Scott, who died.

Credit: Family via Portland police
Jaelin James Scott

Portland police on Tuesday said they have no “actionable suspect information.”

In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, a cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted online or over the phone at 503-823-4357.

