Four people shot in Northeast Portland, police say

Four people were taken to the hospital after being shot near Gateway Discovery Park, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore — Four people were shot in Northeast Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police reported.

At 9:02 p.m., police responded to the area of Gateway Discovery Park at Northeast 105th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to the hospital, police said. Their status is unknown.

Traffic in the area has been affected as Northeast 104th Avenue to Northeast 106th Avenue from Northeast Wasco Street to Northeast Halsey Street is closed.