Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Shai-India Harris in Lents

On Thursday, 19-year-old Kceon Colbert was taken into custody in Clark County by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The suspect in the July shooting death of a teenage girl in Lents was arrested on Thursday.

Kceon Colbert is suspected of shooting and killing 18-year-old Shai-India Harris in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood on July 10.

Harris was gunned down in broad daylight. Witnesses said she was standing near a car on Southeast 84th Avenue at Flavel Street and she was arguing with people inside the car when one of them shot her.

Three weeks later, on July 31, police announced that 19-year-old Colbert was wanted for the murder and hadn't yet been caught. Harris' family said Colbert was Shai-India's boyfriend, and this was a domestic violence killing. They identified him as the suspected killer long before police did.

KGW spoke with Harris' aunt in July, who said Shai-India was planning a move to Atlanta for cosmetology school.

"Her spirit would light up a room. She was beautiful, sweet, very intelligent and very funny … She was gonna go places," said Tierra Howard. "She was just an amazing kid growing up into her adulthood she was phenomenal. I loved her so much."