Portland home riddled with bullets, one striking sleeping child’s bed

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland home was struck by at least eight bullets early Friday morning, one of which went through a sleeping child’s bed, according to police. No one was hurt.
The shooting was reported around 3:10 a.m. near Southeast 66th Avenue and Cooper Street. Officers went to the home and found it riddled with bullets.
The house was occupied by two adults, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old at the time of the shooting. Portland police said one of the bullets struck the bed the 12-year-old child was sleeping on.
No suspect information was released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503-823-0400 and reference case number 21-51891. Anonymous tips can also be sent online through Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.