Portland home riddled with bullets, one striking sleeping child’s bed

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland home was struck by at least eight bullets early Friday morning, one of which went through a sleeping child’s bed, according to police. No one was hurt.

The shooting was reported around 3:10 a.m. near Southeast 66th Avenue and Cooper Street. Officers went to the home and found it riddled with bullets.

The house was occupied by two adults, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old at the time of the shooting. Portland police said one of the bullets struck the bed the 12-year-old child was sleeping on.