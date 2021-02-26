1 dead, 2 injured in NE Portland shooting

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Northeast 66th Avenue near Broadway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others are injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday night. The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Northeast 66th Avenue near Broadway.

Someone called 911 to report that shots were heard at 8:43 p.m. Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Officers learned that a third person, a man, was taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle. That person died at the hospital.

Portland police haven't released any suspect information. During the investigation, Northeast 66th Avenue and Hancock Street were closed between Northeast 65th Avenue and Broadway but those streets have since reopened.