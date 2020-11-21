Buildings vandalized in downtown, Northeast Portland

Several businesses were vandalized along Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 43rd Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two groups of demonstrators vandalized buildings in different parts of Portland Friday night, according to police.

One group, dressed in all black, gathered outside the Mexican consulate in downtown, where they spray-painted the building, Portland police said.

This evening, a group gathered outside the Mexican Consulate in Downtown Portland. The group was described as dressed in all black and wearing helmets. The group engaged in criminal behavior which included spray painting and vandalizing the property. pic.twitter.com/R5uQFdASDS — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 21, 2020

Another group, which police said was of about 50 people, gathered in Northeast Portland. Several businesses were vandalized along Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 43rd Avenue.

A group of people have broken windows of some corporate businesses along Northeast Sandy. According to those on scene, the group has dispersed. pic.twitter.com/VN8cCPuXC5 — KGW News (@KGWNews) November 21, 2020