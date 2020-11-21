Buildings vandalized in downtown, Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two groups of demonstrators vandalized buildings in different parts of Portland Friday night, according to police.
One group, dressed in all black, gathered outside the Mexican consulate in downtown, where they spray-painted the building, Portland police said.
Another group, which police said was of about 50 people, gathered in Northeast Portland. Several businesses were vandalized along Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 43rd Avenue.
Portland police are investigating. The bureau said the groups had dispersed by the time officers arrived at the scenes and no arrests had been made.