Demonstrators break windows, tag walls at Multnomah County Democrats building

The group smashed windows and tagged the building with graffiti that said, "No presidents."

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday night, demonstrators gathered at Laurelhurst Park in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, a social media post said.

A group of people marched to the Multnomah County Democrats offices on Northeast Sandy Boulevard where they broke windows and tagged the building.

The crowd was headed back to Laurelhurst Park when police arrived and made "targeted arrests" of people who had "engaged in criminal activity," an email from Portland police said.

Police released the following arrest information:

  • James Walker Prettyman, 24: second-degree criminal mischief
  • Thomas Mollrocek, 33: second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree escape
  • Maximillan Jennings, 22: first-degree criminal mischief

Protests have been happening regularly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.

Earlier on Sunday, Oregon’s governor disbanded a joint effort of state, county and city law enforcement officers to work together to respond to post-election unrest.

On Saturday, many Portlanders gathered in downtown to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidential election. There were also pro-Trump rallies in Vancouver and Salem.

