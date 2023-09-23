Suspect charged in connection with deadly August shooting in Northeast Portland

Vancouver man Tyler Cashdollar, 27, is accused of murdering Brandon Lockwood along Northeast 33rd Drive back in August.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an August shooting in Northeast Portland's Sunderland neighborhood that resulted in another man's death.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded just before 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Northeast 33rd Drive and Elrod Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Though responding officers tried to keep the man stable until paramedics arrived, PPB said, he died at the scene.

Investigators from PPB's homicide unit responded to take over the case. The victim was later identified as Brandon S. Lockwood, 37. His family was notified of his death and provided a photo for public release.

The homicide investigation eventually led to a suspect, identified by PPB as 27-year-old Tyler K. Cashdollar of Vancouver. On August 23, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office put the case before a grand jury, which approved an indictment charging Cashdollar with second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, officers from the Vancouver Police Department arrested Cashdollar on a warrant. PPB homicide detectives, working with Vancouver detectives, also obtained search warrants for Cashdollar and his property.

Police said that Cashdollar was interviewed and lodged at the Clark County Jail pending extradition to Multnomah County.

Lockwood's family has been notified of the arrest, according to PPB.



Anyone with more information on the case or Cashdollar is asked to contact PPB Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.Mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov.