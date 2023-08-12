1 dead in Northeast Portland shooting; suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead in Portland's Sunderland neighborhood Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said that one person is dead following a shooting in Northeast Portland's Sunderland neighborhood late Friday night.

On Friday night at around 10:56 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road in the Sunderland neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to have been shot, police said.

Officers attempted to provide critical aid to the man until paramedics arrived, however the man died at the scene.

Following the incident, the Portland Police Bureau Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Northeast 33rd Drive was closed from Northeast Columbia Boulevard to Northeast Marine Drive during the investigation.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The victims identity will be released after the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and after notifying family members.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-211068.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

