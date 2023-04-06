One person dead in shooting at Woodburn food mart

Police said the victim died after being shot at Mega Foods late Sunday afternoon and the suspect was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODBURN, Ore. — A shooting at Mega Foods on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another behind bars, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

Officers were called to the store on Mt Hood Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

The victim died at the scene. Their identity is not being released until family has been notified. It is unknown if they were a worker, customer or bystander.

The suspect was arrested by police. They have not yet been identified.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects or any ongoing safety threat to the community.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here