Man killed in North Lombard shooting is Portland's 50th homicide victim of 2020

Three people were shot to death in the Portland metro area on Monday alone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot Monday night during an armed robbery in the Kenton neighborhood has died, police said.

The victim, 44-year-old Michael Arthur, was working at a Cured Green marijuana dispensary at the 3715 N. Lombard St. when he was shot, according to Portland police.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Arthur died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Arthur's death was the 50th homicide of 2020 and it was 37th homicide of 2020 that involved a firearm. It was one of three fatal shootings in the Portland metro area on Monday alone.

Portland police said a 16-year-old was killed in a shooting incident that "appeared to have taken place over several blocks" of Southeast 136th Street on Monday afternoon. Police in Gresham said one person was found dead after a shooting around 11 p.m. near Northeast Clackamas Street and 192nd Avenue.