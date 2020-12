Police said a 911 caller reported gunshots and another caller reported someone down in the street. Officers arrived and found the person dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was found dead after a reported shooting in Gresham on Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Northeast Clackamas Street and 192nd Avenue, a few blocks from the Gresham fire department, around 11 p.m.

