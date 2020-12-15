Portland shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in 1 of 3 shootings in same day

Police said they found the teen with a gunshot wound near Southeast 136th Avenue and Division Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old was killed in a Monday afternoon shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Abdushukri Uren, 16, was struck by gunfire during a shooting incident that took place over several blocks of Southeast 136th Avenue from Holgate Boulevard to Division Street, police said.

The teen was found gravely wounded near 136th and Division and was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The state medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

A stretch of nearly one mile of 136th was closed for much of the night as police investigated.

No suspect description or information about a possible motive were released.

Police are asking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have video footage of the shooting incident.

Uren's death marked Portland's 49th homicide of 2020 and the 36th homicide of the year that involved a gun.

The incident was one of at least three shootings Monday in the Portland metro area.