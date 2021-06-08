Man shot and killed in North Portland

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and police say they have no suspect information at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in North Portland on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue at 2:06 a.m. When they arrived, they found a dead man near North Failing Street and Montana Avenue. Police said he'd been shot.

Portland police said they have no suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.