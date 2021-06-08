Man shot and killed in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in North Portland on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue at 2:06 a.m. When they arrived, they found a dead man near North Failing Street and Montana Avenue. Police said he'd been shot.
Portland police said they have no suspect information.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.
WATCH: KGW headlines on demand