Suspect shot and killed by deputy in Happy Valley after chase

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and a handgun was recovered near the suspect.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect after a chase that ended in Happy Valley, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) told KGW that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and that a handgun was recovered near the suspect.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. after a chase that ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive. A deputy shot and killed the suspect after they exited the vehicle and fled.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

Happy Valley police in Clackamas Co. are investigating a scene involving a late model Ford Escape without plates and a broken driver side window. It's parked on a sidewalk next to Sunnyside Montessori on SE 122nd and Eagle Glen Dr. A neighbor reported hearing 5 gunshots @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/FifszqLCIm — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) June 7, 2021

Southeast 122nd will be closed between Alexa Rose Lane and Imperial Crest Street for several hours, CCSO said.