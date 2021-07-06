Suspect shot and killed by deputy in Happy Valley after chase

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect after a chase that ended in Happy Valley, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) told KGW that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and that a handgun was recovered near the suspect.
The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. after a chase that ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive. A deputy shot and killed the suspect after they exited the vehicle and fled.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.
Southeast 122nd will be closed between Alexa Rose Lane and Imperial Crest Street for several hours, CCSO said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.
