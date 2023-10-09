Man dies in downtown Portland shooting Sunday night

The man was shot near the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and Washington Street, and later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in downtown Portland, prompting a temporary closure of several blocks while police investigated the scene.

The incident marked the third separate fatal shooting in the Portland metro area over the weekend. Three people were shot early Saturday morning in the Old Town neighborhood, one of whom died. A man was also shot and killed Saturday night at a shopping center in Gresham.

Central precinct officers were called to the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street at 9:11 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The officers attempted CPR and other lifesaving measures on the victim before paramedics arrived, but the man later died at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said, and officers did not include any further details about the circumstances of the shooting. The identity of the victim will be released once the medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death and family members have been notified, police said.

Southwest 5th Avenue was closed from Southwest Harvey Milk Street to Southwest Alder Avenue, and Southwest Washington Street was closed from Southwest 4th Avenue to Southwest 6th Avenue while Portland Police Homicide detectives investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-264534.