1 man dead, 2 other men injured in shooting in Portland's Old Town district

Police found a man dead near Northwest 4th and Everett early Saturday morning. Two more men arrived at hospitals, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in the Old Town neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). One man died and two other men were treated for their injuries at the hospital, but are expected to survive.

Officers were patrolling in the entertainment district when they heard gunshots at Northwest 4th Avenue and Everett Street around 12:47 a.m., PPB said. Police fond a man at the scene and called paramedics, but he died.

The officers were not able to locate a suspect in the area. PPB has not released any suspect information.

Two other men were driven to separate hospitals a short time later, PPB said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is the 55th homicide of the year in Portland reported by police. There were 73 by this time last year according to records maintained by KGW.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 and reference case number 23-262926.

