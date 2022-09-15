Man dies after stabbing in NE Portland

Officers found a man dead inside a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Sacramento Street early Thursday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to a report of "suspicious circumstances involving a weapon" at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Sacramento Street. Police arrived and found a man dead inside the home. He has not been identified and officers have not said what led up to the deadly stabbing.

Everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and police are not looking for any suspects.

Northeast Rodney Avenue was closed between Northeast Sacramento Street and Northeast Russell Street.

This is at least the second deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland this month. About a mile away, a man was found dead in a driveway after a stabbing near Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street on Monday, Sept. 12.

Portland has been facing an ongoing increase in shootings and gun violence. Between January to July of 2022, PPB responded to 788 shootings. That's compared to 721 shootings during the same time frame in 2021, 373 in 2020 and 233 in 2019.

Portland saw a record-breaking 90 homicides in 2021. Of that number, 68 people died in shootings. There have been at least 58 homicides in the city so far this year.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating Thursday's deadly stabbing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.